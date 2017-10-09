Mum’s call to change surrogacy legislation

For the first time Jackie and Max Delph have spoken out about their ten-year surrogacy journey and the lack of support they received during that time.

Speaking at the BCR Family Law conference on Friday, Mrs Delph said Jersey’s maternity law must be changed, as it does not cover women who have a baby through surrogacy or adoption.

There were also calls at the event for the law to be changed so that Jersey couples who have a child via a surrogate do not need to go to court in London to be legally recognised as the parents.

And Mrs Delph says that employers also need to do more to support those on a fertility journey.

Citing her own bad experience, she said that a previous employer had not offered the support she would have hoped for when she was due to travel for an IVF egg collection procedure.

‘When I was going for an IVF egg collection my employer said me presenting a medical certificate to have time off was comparable to presenting a medical certificate for cosmetic surgery,’ she said. ‘I couldn’t believe it.

‘Employers need to think about things like this. It’s a hard enough journey without your employer not offering the right support.’

Her current employer, UBS, have allowed her time of as maternity leave after the couple became parents, via a surrogate, to baby Elara in June.

Mrs Delph said: ‘My current employer [UBS] have been amazing and incredibly supportive and allowed me to take time off as maternity leave."

There is currently no IVF clinic in Jersey so Islanders are referred to the UK, which Mrs Delph says is hugely expensive.

The couple’s journey to become parents saw them travel to India, Cyprus, London and Athens before finally getting their baby girl.

But they are still not yet her legal parents and the surrogate’s name is currently on her birth certificate. The couple are now waiting to go to court in London to get the names legally changed.

In law, Mrs Delph is also not entitled to maternity leave.

She said: ‘Social Security won’t give me maternity leave [which includes a weekly allowance of £204.19 for up to 18 weeks] because that’s what a law drafted in 1974 says. I am being told they are reviewing it but when that will change I don’t know. They also don’t cover maternity leave for couples that adopt.

‘I am taking six months off to bond with Elara but it’s quite upsetting that the States won’t cover my maternity benefit. I felt very discriminated against.'

Matt Stephenson, a surgeon at the Hospital who has recently become a father via surrogacy, also said that laws around the process must be changed to make surrogacy easier.

Speaking at the conference, he said: ‘There are many challenges involved in surrogacy. One of those being that our names are not on the birth certificate. You have to apply for a parental order and go to court in the UK. I think the law needs changing in Jersey so people don’t need to go through that.’