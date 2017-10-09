Mammoth veg breaks records at Autumn Fair

Richard Le Sueur’s giant cucumber far exceeded the previous show record of 4 lb 9.5 oz, while his marrow tipped the scales at 70 lb 8 oz, beating the record of 63 lb 4 oz set last year by Jose Rodrigues.

Mr Le Sueur had also hoped his largest pumpkin would also join the record list but at 432 lb it fell short of the 551 lb specimen entered by Paul and Jake Perchard five years ago.

Mr Le Sueur had carefully tended several pumpkin plants at his home and had left one to its own devices on a north compost site. Surprisingly that was the one that thrived the best.

The Autumn Fair, held on Saturday and Sunday at the Royal Jersey Showground in Trinity, included displays of cattle, poultry, produce and flowers.

In the exhibition classes overall best in show went to Pam Querée’s coleus with Steve Vibert’s collection of vegetables in reserve.

The cattle show was spread over two days with in-milk animals being paraded on Saturday. Judge Izzy Laird from Scotland said she was ‘blown away’ by the standard of the animals, choosing Philip Le Maistre’s Westlands May Hurel Girl as her supreme champion.

On Sunday the heifer championship went to the winner of the under 12 months class, Ansom Colton Cyborg, owned by junior member Eden Hicks.

The Jersey Poultry and Ornithological Society also held its own show as part of the fair with classes for all types of poultry, pigeons, rabbits, guinea pigs and cage birds.

Visitors included the Lieutenant-Governor, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton, who presented the trophies and awards.