Debate over electricity ‘stand-by’ charge plan

Deputy Carolyn Labey’s proposition also calls for competition watchdog the Channel Island Competition and Regulatory Authorities to investigate the new levies on independent power sources that Jersey Electricity plans to introduce next month. And she wants the Economic Development Minister to bring forward a renewable energy action plan by March next year.

The Assembly is also due to debate legislation which aims to bring into effect the Common Reporting Standard, a new international tax and financial information framework.

During States oral questions, Senator Philip Ozouf is due to ask Treasury Minister Alan Maclean why proposals for the States to pay rates on its properties were not included in his 2018 Budget despite the proposal being previously agreed by the States, including in the Strategic Plan and the Medium Term Financial Plan.

Deputy Geoff Southern plans to ask Economic Development Minister Lyndon Farnham why the economic standard of living in the Island is continuing to decline, as detailed in recent official reports, and why productivity improvement targets are not being met.

And Senator Paul Routier is due to ask Constable’s Committee chairman Len Norman if he will be carrying out checks on polling stations and States buildings to make sure that they have sufficient disabled access.

Deputy Montfort Tadier is due to ask whether the new Les Quennevais School building will include solar panels.

Written questions include Deputy Louise Doublet asking Environment Minister Steve Luce about nitrate levels in the Island’s water supply.

And Deputy Jeremy Maçon is due to ask Senator Andrew Green in his capacity as States Employment Board chairman whether he intends to make any changes to employment practices following the publication of the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry’s report on historical child abuse earlier this year.

Meanwhile, today the the newly formed Care of Children in Jersey review panel was due to hold its first public hearing, with Chief Minister Ian Gorst giving evidence in the Blampied Room in the States Building from 5 pm.