Boat owners warned to be 'extra vigilant' after thefts and vandalism

A States police statement says: 'We have received several reports of boats being damaged and items stolen from them in St Brelade's Bay and at La Rocque Harbour in Grouville.

'Sometime overnight between Tuesday 3 October and Wednesday 4 October, five boats were tampered with on St Brelades Bay next to the Fisherman’s Chapel.

'Some of the boats had fuel stolen and fuel pipes cut, two tanks of RIB fuel were taken and a 25-litre orange fuel tank was taken containing fuel.

'Another full fuel container was stolen from a boat moored at La Rocque Harbour between Wednesday 27 September and Sunday 8 October.'

It adds: 'We would ask boat owners to be extra vigilant and to remove items of value from their boats when left unattended to reduce the risk of theft.'

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police on 612612 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.