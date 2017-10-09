Bats readied for return home

The Livingstone’s and Rodrigues fruit bats are only found on two small islands in the Comoros, north-west of Madagascar, where their habitat is being increasingly threatened by urbanisation and deforestation.

To assist a conservation and captive-breeding programme between Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, Bristol Zoo and Comorian conservationists, the zoo’s bat enclosure has been doubled in size.

‘Our bats are clearly enjoying the larger space, which allows them to fly continuously and safely around a whopping 100m circle,’ Dominic Wormell, head of mammals said.

‘This type of enclosure is a world first for fruit bats in captivity. It also incorporates sustainable recycled materials and uses biomass heating.

‘With the space to fly even more freely, our bats are fitter and healthier than ever to return to life in the wild, should they need to.’

The bats are under threat in their island home, where they are now only found in a few roost sites, high up in the mountains. If the destruction of the forests there continues, to accommodate the growing population, the species could finally disappear from the wild. With such small numbers they could also be wiped out in one severe tropical storm.

Providing more space for the bats at Jersey Zoo has resulted in new additions to the colony, with eight pups being born so far this year.

Mr Wormell says the bats bred in captivity could be used to repopulate the Comoros islands if the species declines further still. There are currently only 67 individuals in captivity, of which Jersey Zoo has 54.

Advertising

‘The expansion of the “Island bat roost” is great news for this captive population of Livingstone’s fruit bats and their wild cousins,’ Mr Wormell said.

‘We hope to see many more pups born in the coming years.’

.