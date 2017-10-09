Bail ‘should not be automatically denied in domestic abuse cases’

Advocate David Steenson said that prosecutors ‘were clearly not properly considering’ the presumption that bail should be granted to a defendant unless there was sufficiently strong grounds for opposing it.

He added that the courts risked being too accommodating to prosecutors when bail applications were opposed in domestic violence cases.

The advocate made his comments during a case involving a husband with no previous convictions who denied committing a grave and criminal assault on his wife at their family home.

In court, Advocate Steenson accused prosecutors of an ‘abuse of process’ by adopting a ‘blanket approach’ in virtually every domestic violence case.

Speaking to the JEP after the hearing, he said: ‘It seems to be the case that bail is opposed whenever someone is before the court on matters of domestic violence.’

Advocate Steenson added that locking anyone up unnecessarily risked ‘ripping families apart’ and that to do so was against the principles of natural justice, especially in cases where the defendant denied the allegations.

‘The way that prosecutors continually move for a remand in custody in such cases is an affront to the principles of natural justice. Each and every case should be considered on its own individual merits,’ he said. He also argued that ‘a defendant must be given a chance to defend himself’ and said that in many marriages couples had heated arguments.

The lawyer argued that the court also risked being too accommodating in giving prosecutors time to secure further evidence to oppose bail applications made by defence lawyers.

Mr Steenson said that in many cases where defendants were currently held in custody the court could safely allow them bail with the imposition of appropriate conditions.

‘By putting in place conditions that prevent the defendant from making any direct or indirect contact with alleged victims, as well as mandating that the defendant stays at an acceptable alternative address, most of the risks are mitigated,’ he said.

In his pleadings to the court, the lawyer said: ‘In my respectful submission, this defendant knows he will end up back here in serious trouble if he breaches any of the conditions.’

He also criticised the police’s practice of recording on file unsubstantiated allegations of domestic incidents, when no complaint was made or action taken, before using that information as ‘evidence’ to oppose bail.

‘Are we creating a system where all married people might consider making unfounded allegations against their partner in case they might need to use this as evidence at some future point?’ he asked.

Mr Steenson further criticised prosecutors for being prepared to charge defendants in domestic violence cases with the more serious offence of grave and criminal assault when the evidence was not sufficiently strong to justify the charge.

In deciding he could grant bail in the case, Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris said that in the circumstances there were conditions he could impose that could reduce potential risks to an acceptable level. He added that bail conditions needed to be appropriate in every single case.