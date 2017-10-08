Woman (35) used forged document to get dead partner’s car

Salome Jima-Otero (35), who is from Southampton, was originally accused of stealing a number of items from the estate of Dominic Band, who an inquest concluded took his own life in 2014 after suffering financial and family difficulties.

The items she was accused of stealing included Southampton football club memorabilia, an England rugby shirt, a bowling ball, a sofa bed, a cot, a punch bag, a children’s playhouse and a climbing frame.

Several of the items were eventually found in the home she shared with Mr Band by his family, however, and a number of the charges were dropped. The remaining theft charges were dismissed by the Royal Court yesterday.

Jima-Otero was, however, also accused of, after Mr Band’s death, using a Driver and Vehicle Standards registration document containing forged signatures to transfer ownership of Mr Band’s £12,000 Subaru Impreza to herself – a charge to which she eventually pleaded guilty.

After taking ownership of the vehicle she returned to live in Southampton, the court heard.

She was due to face an Assize trail earlier this year but it was cancelled after her guilty plea was entered. However, she has always denied that she forged the signatures herself or knew who forged them.

After Mr Band’s death, his mother, Gillian, was appointed executrix of his will and the beneficiaries of his estate were named as his two children and their mother, his ex-partner Liga Kukule.

Yesterday, Crown Advocate Emma Hollywood called for the defendant to be imprisoned for nine months for the forgery offence.

Advertising

‘On 27 November 2015, Hannah Pocock, a forensic document examiner, provided a report in relation to the DVS registration document,’ she told the court.

‘She concluded that there is conclusive evidence that the questioned signatures are not genuine signatures written by Dominic Band.’

Advocate Niall MacDonald, defending, said that Jima-Otera had developed post-traumatic stress disorder after Mr Band’s suicide and was ‘not thinking straight’ at the time of the offence.

‘After his death, it was not surprising that she wanted to move away from their home and that she wanted to leave Jersey altogether,’ he said.

Advertising

‘She wanted to leave Jersey and was not thinking straight.’

During sentencing, Commissioner Julian Clyde-Smith, who was presiding, said that Jima-Otero’s case was one of ‘dishonesty’.

‘She has pleaded guilty, has a low risk of reoffending and there has been a long delay getting to court,’ he said.

He sentenced Jima-Otero to 150 hours of community service, to be carried out in England. She was also ordered to notify the Royal Court whenever she returned to the Island.

Jurats Charles Blampied and Pamela Pitman were sitting on the case.