French memorials ‘put Noirmont to shame’

Author and Occupation history enthusiast Paul Burnal says he doubts if Islanders realise the significance of the Noirmont headland, which is also a site of special interest.

And he believes that the well-kept First World War memorials in France ‘put Noirmont to shame’.

‘Noirmont is one of the Island’s national memorial sites, so it should be made more to look like a memorial,’ he said.

Mr Burnal, the author of Batterie Lotheringen, a history of the German fortification that dominates the tip of Noirmont, says he decided to speak out after visiting so many well-kept First World War memorials on last month’s JEP readers’ trip to the Western Front.

‘It made me realise how neglected and forgotten our Island memorials are, and the state of Noirmont puts the Island to shame,’ he said. ‘Next year we are going to have a new memorial in Parade Gardens to the Jersey soldiers who lost their lives in the First World War a century ago.

‘Does that mean we will have to wait until 2045 for a more fitting memorial to the Islanders who lost their lives in the Second World War?’

Before the Second World War Noirmont Headland was privately owned. Within weeks of the Liberation, however, there were calls for it to be open to the public because Islanders were keen to see inside the battery.

The campaign to acquire Noirmont headland for the people began in earnest in August 1945 with a leading article in the Evening Post.

‘The headland is a glorious spot,’ the leader read, ‘with a grand view, whether one looks seaward or inland, and it is obviously one part of the Island which should never be barred to the public.’

After the intervention of the Société Jersiaise in support of turning Noirmont into an Island memorial, and following a public fundraising appeal, the States eventually acquired the headland in 1950 for £9,000. It was dedicated to the memory of the Islanders who died in the Second World War.

However, it took another 20 years for a granite memorial stone to be erected on the site for the 25th anniversary of the Liberation in 1970.

As well as erecting a more fitting and prominent memorial, Mr Burnal says improvements are needed to make the car park and footpaths safer for the public.

He has contacted States Members and hopes to organise a meeting soon to see what improvements can be carried out.