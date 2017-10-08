Ferry due back in service after refit costing £2.7m

The ferry will operate her usual schedule, providing overnight travel from Guernsey and Jersey to Portsmouth with a daytime return. She was in dry dock in Falmouth for a month undergoing extensive work, including a major servicing of the port main engine and gearbox, the ride control system and the alternator and an overhaul of the shaft seals. All the life-saving equipment on board and monitoring and alarm systems were also repaired and upgraded.

Paul Luxon, Condor’s chief executive, confirmed that the refit was part of a fleet-wide investment by the company to maintain services for the Channel Islands.

He said: ‘All of our ships require regular repairs and servicing for us to provide year-round freight and passenger operations and this is in the order of £7.5 million annually. The work alone on Clipper, which is undertaken every other year, costs around £2.7 million.’

During the month that the Clipper was out of service Condor chartered MV Arrow to cover the ship’s normal freight commitments. The Commodore Goodwill is due to enter dry dock for three weeks on 12 October for routine work.

Mr Luxon added: ‘We have refurbished the lounge and restaurant and parts of the vessel will also be repainted. I am delighted that our recently launched Wi-Fi service will also be available on the Clipper following installation of the necessary satellite equipment.’

Last month a suspected fire on board the Clipper while it was in dry dock turned out to be a false alarm, with welding fumes likely to have set the alarms off.