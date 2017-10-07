States police social media triumphs at customer service awards

The force’s efforts to use social media to keep the public update to date with Island events has won the organisation an award – which staff celebrated by uploading a selfie.

The States police picked up the Best Use of Social Media award, ahead of Les Amis and LibertyBus, at the Sure Jersey Customer Services Awards at a ceremony at the Radisson Blu Hotel on Thursday night.

LibertyBus, meanwhile, was named the best overall business.

Superintendent James Wileman, who attended the awards event along with Acting Deputy Chief Officer Julian Blazeby, and the force’s communications team, said: ‘This is definitely a team effort and it’s so important that we have this engagement with the public. Social media is an excellent tool that we can use to get a message out instantly and it enables us to have an open dialogue with the public, using platforms other than the more traditional methods.’ More than 10,000 votes were received across the award’s 11 categories, which was sponsored by Sure for the first time this year.

Charlotte Dunsterville, chief customer officer at Sure, said: ‘The calibre of the nominations demonstrates that Jersey is a community that is motivated to provide the best service possible.

‘Judging so many nominations made the job very difficult, but some very admirable finalists and winners were chosen; congratulations to everyone who was nominated.’