St Martin starter home plans resubmitted

With more than 80 people with connections to the parish on the waiting list, Michel Le Troquer says it is going to be a hard task to decide who will eventually move in when the scheme is complete.

‘There are probably four times the amount of people on the list, and while some may have been removed as they have been waiting so long and some will have found homes elsewhere, it is going to be a difficult task allocating them,’ he said.

St Martin’s Housing Association was refused permission in March to build the three-bedroom houses in a field off Grande Route de Faldouet, opposite St Martin’s Garage. The Planning Committee turned down the application over concerns about the impact the development would have on neighbouring properties.

At the time Mr Le Troquer expressed his disappointment, not just for the parishioners on the waiting list but because the parish had been trying for 16 years to develop the site. The land was rezoned for affordable homes in 2014 as part of the Island Plan review.

Mr Le Troquer says overcoming the concerns of Planning and neighbours has meant removing garages from the proposed homes and replacing them with sheds.

‘We sat down with architects to see how we could reconfigure the homes so they did not overshadow the neighbours,’ he said. ‘We have moved some further away from neighbouring properties and taken the garages away, as people don’t park their cars in garages – they tend to use them for storage.’

However, he added, there would be sufficient parking spaces within the development. He also hopes that the plans will be approved before the end of this year so that building can start in 2018.

St Martin previously built affordable homes for first-time buyers with parish connections in the 1990s.