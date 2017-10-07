Reunion for 91-year-old former teacher and over 60 past pupils

More than 60 former pupils and their partners attended the event at the Ommaroo Hotel, among them ex-teacher Ron Smith (91) and past pupils Pat Rivoallan and Michael Blake, who described themselves as having been girlfriend and boyfriend while at the school.

And it is now hoped that children now currently at the school in St Saviour may one day meet the past pupils to learn about what life was like as a student there six decades ago.

June Le Gros (81), who organised the event on Thursday, said: ‘Mr Smith was the oldest one there and the youngest person was in their seventies. We all quite often bump into each other, which is quite amazing, really.

‘I was only at St Luke’s for a short while but there were some people at the event who had been at the school during the Occupation.

‘Someone suggested that some of the children at the school now could come and talk to us, so maybe that’s something for the future.’

It is the fourth year in a row a reunion has been held and Mrs Le Gros said more people were coming every year. There are no set plans for an event next year but Mrs Le Gros has not ruled it out completely.

She said: ‘I knew there were a few of us around and I wanted to organise something to see how many people would come forward. It was really well attended when we first did it.

‘It seems like we are getting new people coming every year and a lot of people still live within the vicinity of the school.

‘I’m getting older every year but lots of people have asked me if we are doing it again next year. I have a lot of helpers who assist me to put the event on, so you never know.’

Talking about her memories of being at the school, she added: ‘School was much more free in those days.

‘The cane was used but I was never threatened with it. The teacher used to make you write 100 times “I must never talk in class” and then rip it up in front of you.’