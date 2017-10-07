Gifts for victims of honesty box theft

The Channel Islands Co-operative Society’s chief executive, Colin Macleod, visited Winter and Amelie D’Orleans this week to give them the gifts after hearing they had been the victims of theft.

Winter (5) and his grandad had spent all summer growing the vegetables, some of them using seeds collected as part of the Co-op’s Goodness Gang initiative.

Some of the vegetables were donated to the Jersey OLIO Community, which works to redistribute unwanted food and prevent waste, and some were put on the family’s small roadside stall in St Ouen.

However, late last month the family discovered that someone had used a rock to break open the money tin and steal from it.

Mr Macleod heard the news and stepped in.

He said: ‘It was important to me that Winter retained his enthusiasm for growing despite the shocking theft from his stall. We didn’t make a big fuss. I just arranged to pop round after work to drop off a few toys and some seeds. I loved meeting him and his lovely family.’

The Co-op has also announced this week they will now be offering children visiting their Grand Marché stores in St Helier and St Peter a free piece of fruit on a permanent basis.

In August the society announced that it was starting an eight-week trial to encourage children to eat something healthy while they were in a store shopping with their parents or carers.

Mr Macleod said: ‘We were hopeful that the free-fruit initiative would be well received by our customers but we certainly weren’t expecting the overwhelmingly positive response we had.

‘Health and wellness is a trend, and as a retailer we have an important part to play in championing healthy eating, particularly with encouraging young people to eat the recommended five pieces of fruit and vegetables a day.’

Customers can ask for the free piece of fruit at the customer services desks in both stores and chose from a selection on offer for every child who is with them.