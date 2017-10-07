Brothers ready to help each other to the finish

Richard and Wayne English are running the Royal Parks Half Marathon on Sunday in memory of Kevin English, who died last year of cancer aged 35. They are raising money for Jersey Hospice Care, which looked after Kevin in his final days.

The run takes in many of the capital’s world-famous landmarks and four of London’s eight royal parks, Hyde Park, Green Park, St James’s Park and Kensington Gardens.

Wayne English, who together with his brother regularly takes part in Parkrun – increasingly popular timed weekly runs that are organised in Jersey and the UK – said: ‘The training has gone well and we are looking forward to the run in memory of Kevin and to raise much-needed funds for Jersey Hospice Care.’

The pair also have a joke that while they are unlikely to match the feats of the famous Brownlee brothers – who were in Jersey recently for the Super League Triathlon – there may be similarities if Richard helps his older brother across the finish line in the same way that Alistair Brownlee famously helped brother Jonny at the World Triathlon Series in Cozumel, Mexico, last year.

Kevin, a carpet fitter and keen cricketer who helped to found Walkovers cricket club, died in November 2016 months after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He left behind his wife, Charlotte, and daughter, Paige, now two.

He had suffered with cystic fibrosis all his life and since his death a number of fundraising events have taken place in his memory, raising money for both cancer charities and those related to CF.

To sponsor the English brothers visit sponsors.jerseyhospicecare.com/run-english-brothers-run-sponsorship-page.