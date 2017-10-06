The scene which sparked illegal immigrant report

The footage, which was circulated online, left one person so concerned about the group, who were carrying luggage, that they called the police.

However, it turned out that the ‘immigrants’ were in fact visitors, including athletes who had taken part in last Sunday’s Standard Chartered Jersey Marathon.

It has now emerged that the group were on the beach with their bags because, on their way back to the Airport, they had driven onto the sand opposite La Rocco Tower in two hire cars and got stuck.

They subsequently got out of the vehicles, with their bags, while efforts were made to free their cars.

The States police were called to the scene in the morning following reports that cars were on the beach. The group were said to be very apologetic.

But when videos, taken by Islanders who were watching on, of them walking along the sand with their luggage surfaced online, the force received another call from an Islander concerned that they were illegal immigrants who had arrived on a boat from Europe.

It prompted the States police to post a statement on their Facebook page which said: ‘We received a report of good intent earlier today where a member of the public believed they had seen people arriving on the beach at St Ouen.

'Subsequent investigations revealed that the group were merely visitors that had participated in Sunday’s marathon.

‘We decided to post this to our page to alleviate any fears or any speculation on social media that may arise.’

Customs and Immigration say illegal immigration is their number one priority, ahead of the importation of class A drugs.

The public have previously been asked to be vigilant.

