Stage play leads to spike in calls to abuse helpline

The Island’s sexual assault referral centre at Dewberry House has received five calls this week, since the play was first performed in the Island on Monday, from alleged victims aged 16 and over in relation to ‘sexual crimes’.

There could be more calls in the coming weeks, as parents of teenagers who have seen the play, called Chelsea’s Choice, are due to be shown it on Thursday. The play was shown to police officers at police headquarters yesterday.

Laura Osmand, co-ordinator of the centre in Route du Fort, said that for reasons of anonymity she could not go into too much detail about the reports but she did say that the ‘spike in calls’ was a direct result of the stage production.

She said: ‘We have had five calls on the 24-hour helpline from people wishing to come in to speak to someone. What I think that demonstrates is that people are reacting to what they have witnessed. Even if they have not seen it, everyone is talking about it. The production is encouraging people to take that step and we are really grateful for that. People coming here for help, that is what the service is for.’

Ms Osmand added that of the five calls received, none of the alleged victims had yet indicated whether they wanted States police involvement.

Chelsea’s Choice is a hard-hitting play based on the true story of a young girl who was trafficked for sex after being groomed by an older man.

The play has been brought to Jersey by the Safeguarding Partnership Board and the Education Department to warn teenagers of the dangers of child sexual exploitation, which is a priority for the States police.

Eight men have been arrested as part of three major investigations carried out by the States police into the sexual exploitation of young girls since 2013. However, no prosecutions have been brought, as the alleged victims were unwilling to testify in court.

Dewberry House was officially opened on 4 May this year and allows alleged victims of rape and sexual assault, whether recent or historical, to self-refer and access help. They can gain access to medical care if required or to counselling.

To contact Dewberry House, call their 24-hour helpline on 888222. There is no obligation for someone to report an allegation disclosed to the SARC to the States police.

Dewberry House also has a Facebook page.