Safety advice offered in free online booklet

Information covering a number of subjects including motoring offences, drugs, domestic abuse, stalking and the hidden dangers of social media feature in the Community Safety Booklet.

The booklet is a guide for people who wish to find out more about the law, how best to protect themselves in certain situations and how to look out for warning signs they may be involved in a criminal matter.

It has cost the States police £1,500 to produce and is specific to Jersey.

Chris Ingham, crime reduction officer for the States police, said the booklet was not intended to remove the need to call the police in an emergency. Instead, he said the book aims to answer some questions that individuals may have, without them needing to speak to an officer.

He added that although Jersey has a very low crime rate, Islanders must know how best to protect themselves from becoming victims of crime.

‘In Jersey we have a unique problem where we have a very low crime rate and people don’t think anything will happen to them,’ he said.

‘That complacency makes people vulnerable to crime. We want to do anything we can to make people aware of the dangers here, despite Jersey having little crime. We do live in an incredibly safe place and no one should be worried about crime, but we should take precautions to make sure we don’t open ourselves to it.’

As well as covering what is and isn’t illegal in Jersey, the booklet also provides a number of contact names and numbers for various Island agencies such as Crimestoppers, Jersey Action Against Rape and the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub.

PC Ingham said: ‘People can sometimes be reluctant to speak to the police, which is why the booklet is key in advising those individuals and providing information that may assist them.

‘From time to time we will get calls that are not police matters. We don’t want to put anyone off calling us, but we hope the booklet might give them some useful advice.

‘Anything we can do to engage with the public is encouraging. There is also a section in the booklet about what the public can expect from us.’

A link to the booklet can be found at jersey.police.uk/news-appeals/2017/august/new-online-community-safety-booklet.