Naked neighbour’s ‘privates on show’

The court heard from legal adviser Advocate Carla Carvalho that at about midnight on 9 September a female neighbour of James Alexander Gordon (42), of Le Capelain House, Castle Quay, noticed him, as the lights in his apartment were on and the curtains were open.

‘She took a photo. It continued for about 45 minutes. Her husband was awoken and he too saw the naked male across from the balcony,’ said Advocate Carvalho. She added that the defendant’s private parts could clearly be seen.

Advocate Julian Gollop, defending, said that a guilty plea was being entered on the basis that Gordon’s actions were ‘reckless’ and that the defendant had no awareness that he could be seen by anyone. He said that Gordon had no idea his neighbours were watching and had taken photographs of him.

Advocate Gollop said: ‘He thought what he was doing was in the privacy of his own home.’

Describing his client as a man of impeccably good character who was deeply remorseful for any offence caused and highly embarrassed, the advocate added: ‘I feel confident that we will not see Mr Gordon in front of this court on any similar charges, or for any offences in future.’

Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris said: ‘You were clearly reckless, but I accept that there is no suggestion that there was any intention on your part to be seen by others.’

He explained that the court had the discretion over whether or not to order a notification under the Sex Offenders Law. However, Mr Harris said it was not necessary in this case.

In sentencing, Mr Harris said that he took into account that the defendant had entered an early guilty plea and had not been in trouble before.