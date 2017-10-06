Jobless total falls by a third

The States Statistics Unit say the number of people actively seeking work as of today is 980. This time last year there were 1,430 jobseekers registered with the Social Security’s Back to Work scheme.

And figures show that the number of people seeking work is 20 lower now than at the end of the previous quarter, despite more than 100 parents becoming jobseekers last month when their youngest children started nursery, which meant they could no longer claim income support for staying at home.

Assistant Social Security Minister Graham Truscott said despite falling unemployment figures it was important the department and the Back to Work team did not become complacent.

‘I have no doubt that we would not be able to manage unemployment as efficiently and constructively as we do without the commitment to providing expertise, training and support to jobseekers through the Back to Work scheme. It is extremely important that we continue to help our Islanders find sustainable employment and become financially independent when they are out of work,’ he said.

Employers with vacancies are urged to call Back to Work Recruitment on 447411 or email backtowork@gov.je.