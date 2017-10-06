Jersey gamer wins through to $1m Euro qualifiers

After four weeks of international competition, Tim McGuinness’ team, Team Gravity, has established itself as one of the top European teams at Echo Area – a futuristic VR game where teams of three go head-to-head in a cross between football and frisbee, which takes place in zero gravity.

Using high-tech equipment, participants in the sport are able to interact with virtual worlds and environments and have to move and act in the same way as traditional athletes.

Team Gravity is due to fly to Hamburg later this month to take on three other teams in the closing stages of the ESL One competition, which is due to be watched by thousands of spectators as they compete for a share of $1 million.

‘It really is an exciting opportunity,’ said Mr McGuinness. ‘Over the 28 and 29 of October we will be battling it out to secure cash prizes, or better yet, to qualify for the world finals which will be taking place early next year,’

Mr McGuinness, who founded Virtual Reality Jersey which provides VR entertainment and experiences, added that eSports – the name given to pro-gaming – is becoming a ‘huge spectator sport’.

‘In 2016, the world finals for the videogame League of Legends had twice as many concurrent viewers as for the FA Cup Final,’ he said.

‘Thousands watch matches live and whole stadiums are being built. Goldman Sachs valued eSports last year at $500million and expects it to grow by 22 per cent each year.

‘Now the sport is embracing virtual reality and the possibilities are endless.’

Mr McGuinness’ Team Gravity teammates are from the UK and Switzerland.