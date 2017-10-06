Foster carers’ charter launched

This week the charter, which has been developed by the Foster Carers Association in consultation with Children’s Services, was signed by director of children’s social work Julie Gibney during a special ceremony at the Radisson Blu Hotel.

The document – the launch of which comes just days after it was revealed that Jersey has an urgent shortage of foster carers –aims to recognise the ‘excellent care, support and commitment shown by foster and kinship carers’ and the invaluable role they play in the lives of Jersey’s looked-after children and young people.

Ms Gibney said: ‘The charter outlines a way of working reciprocally and accountably in the best interests of children, their birth families, their carers and the staff who support the service. It is hoped that all foster carers will see this as a positive step forward and feel able to continue to contribute to the service in a meaningful way, so that their voices in support of children and young people are heard and acted upon.’

The launch of the charter was marked alongside an award ceremony for the winners of the first Fostering and Adoption Creative Writing Competition.

The competition – which ran for nine weeks over the summer – aimed at giving young people currently in foster care or who have been adopted a positive platform to share their voices and raise awareness about local fostering and adoption.

It is also hoped the competition may encourage more potential foster carers to come forward.

Emmy Lindsey, manager of Fostering and Adoption Jersey, said: ‘Children, young people and adults who have a connection with fostering or adoption often have important stories to tell.

‘Through the competition we wanted to capture these stories and highlight the importance of the work of foster carers and adopters in Jersey.’