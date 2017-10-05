Menu

Ted Heath 'would have been questioned' for indecent assault in Jersey

News | Published:

FORMER Prime Minister Sir Edward Heath would have been questioned for allegedly indecently assaulting a man in Jersey at a public event in the Island in the 1970s had he been alive today, a report has found.

It emerged in a report from Wiltshire Police following a two-year investigation called Operation Conifer into alleged abuse by the now deceased Tory.

The report found that of 42 allegations of abuse made against Sir Edward, seven would have warranted officers to interview him under caution had he been alive today. He died in 2005.

Two of the allegations that would have warranted police interviews, according to Wiltshire detectives, relate to the Channel Islands.

