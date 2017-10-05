Restaurants keep Michelin stars

The restaurant is now one of only two Jersey eateries to be awarded a star, Bohemia having also retained its one-Michelin-star rating for the 13th year.

Ocean restaurant at the Atlantic Hotel, which is currently going through a transition after the departure of head chef Mark Jordan, has lost the star it had held since 2007. New executive chef Will Holland, who previously won a Michelin star at La Bécasse in Ludlow, is due to take over the kitchen on 16 October.

In the Michelin guides of 2013 and 2014, Jersey had four restaurants that each held a Michelin star – a fact that was widely used to market the Island as a food destination, including the introduction of specialist travel packages incorporating visits to each restaurant.

However, Tassili at Grand Jersey lost its star in 2015 just months after the departure of head chef Richard Allen.

Commenting on Ormer’s success again this year, Mr Rankin said the whole team had celebrated following service on Tuesday after hearing that they had retained their star, which was first awarded just months after the restaurant opened.

‘It’s always so exciting to open a new venture, but the hard part is maintaining standards and loyal customers over the years and we are pleased to see that this has been rewarded,’ he said.

‘It’s a real team effort at Ormer and we’ve had a transitional year; the kitchen team have worked hard on the new menus and come up with some excellent dishes, the service team have worked brilliantly to produce special events and we’ve also introduced new elements such as Saturday brunch. It’s great to see customers and critics embracing this evolution and to find that new customers are coming through our doors. Michelin is still the highest accolade we could hope to achieve and therefore it means a lot to us to be recognised in this way.’

Bohemia, meanwhile, kept its star for the 13th consecutive year. Head chef Steve Smith said: ‘We are absolutely delighted that our passion and commitment has been recognised once again. The whole team has worked so hard over the past year to retain this accolade and I am thrilled.’

And although the Island’s overall number of Michelin stars has dropped from four to two in recent years, Mr Smith added: ‘Jersey is renowned for its high standard of gourmet dining, and we are proud to play our part in this.’

Last week Bohemia became the first restaurant in the Channel Islands to be awarded five AA rosettes.