Population to be a core election issue

Immigration levels have regularly outstripped population targets and a number of States Members set to stand again in next May’s election have said that sticking to a sustainable policy should be a priority for the next government.

The JEP has previously reported that a third of sitting States Members have unveiled their intention to stand for re-election next year. Today and tomorrow (THURS/FRI), we are publishing their responses to three questions we put to all Members. (Pages 8 and 9)

The vast majority of those confirming their candidacy, including Senator Sarah Ferguson and Deputies Judy Martin and Jacky Hilton, cited population as a major issue.

A new population policy is to be lodged later this year after the Council of Ministers promised to get tough on immigration after statistics from 2015 found that net migration into the Island was 1,500 – its highest ever level.

Latest statistics show that the population has increased by 16,000 since 2001 and now exceeds 103,000.

Chief Minister Ian Gorst has said that the new population policy would include a work permit system – which would restrict immigrants from working in the Island for longer than a set period, such as two years – focusing in particular on restricting the number of migrant workers in lower income industries, such as hospitality and farming.

Assistant Chief Minister Paul Routier, who has responsibility for population, said that the previous year’s inward migration numbers had been too high.

He said: ‘I don’t accept the argument from some people that we are pulling up the drawbridge. That is not what we are aiming for.

‘We know we need to have a vibrant economy and we need to have the services provided for our hospital, our social workers, our schools – those are the kind of people we need to keep at the right level.

‘We are still giving licenses. The experience we have had in the last few years is around 1,500 coming in each year. People have been asking us to think about that a lot harder.

‘My personal point of view is if we continue at that level I think that is too many. We should be aiming for lower than that but as far as setting a number is concerned I’m not keen on doing that because we have to react to the circumstances of a business wanting to come to the Island and what it might bring to the Island. If it is a really good proposition we want to be able to support it.’

Senator Routier, who has not yet declared whether he will be standing for election next May, added that recent rises in the cost of registering licensed workers would be put back into training for Islanders.

As well as population, a number of Members said that bringing in the recommendations of the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry report would also be high on the agenda for the next Assembly.

In July, the inquiry released its long-awaited report which made a string of recommendations including appointing an independent Children’s Commissioner to champion children’s rights.

The election is being held on Wednesday 16 May.