Minimum wage proposal does not go far enough, says Deputy

The Employment Forum recently reviewed the minimum wage – which is currently set at £7.18 an hour – and recommended that it be raised to £7.50, which would be the largest percentage increase in nine years.

However, Deputy Andrew Lewis, who has previously called for a living wage to be introduced, said that without more substantial increases, employees are likely to be forced into working excessive additional hours or claiming benefits.

A living wage, which varies from place to place, is a rate of pay that is deemed high enough for employees to maintain a reasonable standard of living in their community.

The Deputy called on the States to take a ‘leap of faith’ and ensure that low-paid workers receive a ‘fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work’.

The States has set a target of bringing the minimum wage in line with 45 per cent of average earnings by 2026. However, the Deputy believes that is too long for workers to wait.

He said: ‘I am mindful that businesses need to be given time to adjust to higher wages for the lowest paid in Jersey, but nine years is simply too long.

‘Unless businesses are given a target of no more than five years then they simply will not adjust their business models and start paying a living wage to all their workers.

‘With further increases in RPI likely due to Brexit and other economic pressures, such wages simply will not provide low-paid workers with sufficient funds to live on without working excessive additional hours or claiming benefits, which ultimately all taxpayers are contributing to.’

The proposed increase would raise the minimum wage by 32p per hour – the equivalent of an additional £12.80 for Islanders working a 40-hour week.

Any increase to the minimum wage would apply to all workers aged 16 and over and would, if approved, come into effect from 1 April 2018.