Couple who fell head over heels mark 60 years of love

Today, Michael (84) and Veronica (81) Fox are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary after meeting in London 62 years ago.

The couple, who live in Grouville and moved to the Island in 1969, met over their love of ice-skating when Mrs Fox fell at the Queen’s Club in Bayswater.

‘I fell over and Michael picked me up. It was the only time I had ever fallen over,’ she said. ‘The minute I saw Michael I knew he was the man I was going to marry.’

The couple married in Harrow, Middlesex, and spent their honeymoon in Babbacombe, Devon.

Mrs Fox remembers: ‘The hotel cost us £7.50 for the week.

‘There were all these people and we were just this young couple staying there.’

Now the parents of three and grandparents of eight spend their time walking their dog, Prince, volunteering for various local organisations and tending to their vegetable patch.

Mrs Fox, née Marchant, has been volunteering for Durrell for more than 40 years, helping as a guide, organising fundraising events and representing the zoo on various occasions.

Earlier this year the couple travelled to Buckingham Palace so that Mrs Fox could represent Durrell at an event attended by the Royal Family.

She said: ‘It was really lovely. If Lee [Durrell] can’t attend something then she sends one of the volunteers, and I was lucky enough to go along to this event.

‘I also volunteer for the Société Jersiaise when they need me and the Hollies Day Care Centre.

‘I studied dress design at art college and I made the costumes for Grouville Battle of Flowers for a number of years. Michael used to help build the float. I’m still a Battle judge now.’

Mr and Mrs Fox moved to Jersey more than 45 years ago and their whole family still remain in the Island.

Mrs Fox has always been a housewife and Mr Fox retired as a chartered accountant 20 years ago.

He said: ‘I was between jobs and I had been working in London for 15 years as a qualified chartered accountant. The small group of companies that I worked for was taken over and the new company didn’t require my services any more.

‘I wrote to various companies in England and the Channel Islands and then I was offered an interview for a company in Jersey.

‘We moved in 1969 and brought three children and a dog over with us and have stayed in the same house since.’

The couple will be celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary with family tomorrow evening and say the secret to their marriage has been laughter.

‘The secret to staying together is having a good sense of humour – we have a wicked sense of humour running through this family,’ Mrs Fox said.

Mr Fox added: ‘There’s no point if you can’t laugh at life.’