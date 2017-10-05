Chief Minister denies handing Theresa May a P45

During her speech to party members, Mrs May was interrupted by comedian Simon Brodkin – also known as Lee Nelson – who presented her with a P45 notice, which is a tax form which providing details of an employee leaving work.

However, eagle-eyed Islanders thought that the comedian, who was in disguise, bore a striking resemblance to the Chief Minister.

A tongue-in-cheek Twitter exchange saw Senator Gorst deny that he was behind the prank and that he was ‘back in Jersey by then, your honour’.

The Chief Minister had been at the party conference, which was held in Manchester, discussing the Island’s post-Brexit plans with senior Conservative officials.

The prank was part of what many have labelled a disastrous speech by the Prime Minister during which she also struggled to speak due to a cough and lettering from a sign behind her fell off at various points.

Mr Brodkin has previously courted controversy for his schemes. In 2015, he jumped on stage at Glastonbury with headliner Kanye West and a month later evaded security at a FIFA press conference to throw money at the president of football’s governing body Sepp Blatter.