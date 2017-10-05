Activity safety review in two bays

The audit by Ports of Jersey covering the 23–27 October half-term holiday comes three months after St Saviour resident Advocate Giles Corbin had the bottom part of his left thigh bone ‘smashed off’ when the jet ski he was a passenger on collided with a speedboat in St Brelade’s Bay.

Mr Corbin, who was told by doctors in Southampton that there was a 90 per cent chance he would have to have his leg amputated, has since returned to Jersey and vowed to prove the doctors wrong by running again.

The States police and the Harbour Authority are still investigating the collision. A 36-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of driving the speedboat recklessly remains on police bail. As part of the beach safety review, Ports of Jersey plans to ask for the views of concession holders, surf clubs and associations, along with training schools and the general public who use the beach and sea in St Brelade’s and St Ouen’s bays.

The organisation, which has written to concessions to inform them about the audit, says that the aim of the review is to ‘achieve a far greater standard on safety on the two beaches where an increasing amount of organised activities co-exist with individual beach users’.

Individuals or organisations interested in sharing their views should contact Captain Peter M Moore, maritime standards manager for Ports of Jersey, by emailing peterm.moore@ports.je or phoning 447701.