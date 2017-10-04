Woman threatened to kill Islander with hammer and knife

Susan Ann Louis (53), of Midvale Road, admitted a charge of ‘sending by means of a public telecommunication system a message or other matter that is grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character to the detriment of the victim’.

The Magistrate’s Court was told by Centenier Danny Scaife that the messages were sent on 25 or 26 September.

Legal adviser Darry Robinson said that one of the messages said: ‘I am going to kill you very soon.’

He added that when interviewed by police, Louis confirmed she made the threats to kill and explained that ‘she was going to use a hammer and a knife to kill the victim’.

Advocate Robinson said that the defendant had a previous conviction for grave and criminal assault in 2016.

Advocate Jane Grace, defending, submitted that a full background report should be prepared for the sentencing hearing so that the court could have a proper context for the offending. Louis was remanded in custody.

In adjourning the case until 12 October, Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris said: ‘It is very worrying that this communication took place between yourself and the victim.’