Teacher to put his feet up after making his century

After taking part in activities from power boating and boxing to spear-fishing, Chris Fancourt (39) finished his epic challenge by running 6½ miles in the 2017 Jersey Marathon relay event.

The St Lawrence School teacher took the challenge to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust, having been diagnosed with testicular cancer at the age of 22. He set himself a goal of raising £5,000 but has surpassed that by raising more than £7,000.

His challenge took him to Norway to take part in curling and on Jersey soil he has managed to kick the rugby ball at half-time at the Jersey Red’s rugby ground, came top of his class when he completed in the Jersey Motor Cycle and Light Car Club’s Ernie’s Sand Racing event and ran the glory [final] leg in a relay team at the Jersey Marathon.

He said: ‘I feel a mix of emotions now I have finished the challenge. I’m sad it’s over because I have enjoyed doing it but I’m relieved I can rest my body.

‘I think I’m going to have 100 days off now. I’m 40 next year though so you never know – I might plan another challenge then.

‘I have a huge sense of pride. I think I have made a big impact on people because I have had a lot of donations from people that I didn’t even know.

‘The £7,000 is going to make a huge difference to the charity.’

He added: ‘One of my pupils came in this week and handed me £1.50 and said: “well done”.’

Advertising

Despite doing 99 various sports before taking part in the marathon on Sunday, Mr Fancourt had not done any running training for his relay leg. He managed to complete the 6½ miles in 45 minutes.

He said: ‘I didn’t train for the marathon at all but it was fine. The whole day was great with the atmosphere and all the people cheering the runners on. Everyone was really encouraging.

‘All the Teenage Cancer Trust volunteers came down to the finishing line to congratulate me. My dad is in a band, Hound Dog and the Night Wailers, and he organised a gig in town afterwards to celebrate my achievements. The ladies from the charity came along and were delighted with how much money I had raised.’

Despite saying he is now going to take 100 days off, the teacher is keen to pursue some of the sports he tried out in the future.

‘I have loved doing all the adrenaline sports but judo was one of the worst ones,’ he said. ‘I never want to do that ever again because I was covered in bruises.

‘I’m just going to spend some time reflecting now and thinking about what sports I might like to take up.’