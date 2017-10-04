Sexploitation play staged in schools

Performed by four young actors from AlterEgo Theatre Company, Chelsea’s Choice has been seen by more than 700,000 young people across the UK.

The play has been brought to Jersey by the Safeguarding Partnership Board and the Education Department to warn 13- and 14-year-olds about the dangers of child sexual exploitation, which is on the rise locally.

It tells the story of Chelsea, who is groomed and exploited by Gary. He plies her with drink and drugs before passing her round his friends.

Teachers and a prison officer were among a more than 100-strong audience that also included youth workers, who watched the performance at St James on Monday evening. They heard actor Gavin Harrison say in a question-and-answer session after the performance that Chelsea managed to escape Gary’s clutches, but not before being forced to work as a prostitute for six months.

Chelsea’s Choice revolves around a group of friends – played by Keiran Dochetry, Charmaine White and Elka Lee Green – who, along wth their teacher (Mr Harrison who also plays Gary) act out what happened to her and analyse how it could have been prevented.

‘Parents must come and see the play and hopefully more people will come to see it while it is here, as word spreads around,’ Mr Harrison said.

‘Our performances have led children to come forward to say that they are being exploited online.’

Eight men have been arrested as a part of three major investigations into sexual exploitation of young girls in the Island since 2013.

However, no prosecutions have been brought as the alleged victims were unwilling to testify in court.

Jersey children as young as 11 have been investigated for possessing indecent images of children as a result of a rise in ‘sexting’ – sending sexually explicit photographs or messages via mobile phones.

Mr Docherty says Chelsea’s Choice is aimed at Year 9, but that it could be adapted for young audiences.

‘The age of people most at risk is 11-15, but it [sexual exploitation] can happen to older children, and it can happen to even younger children,’ he said.

‘There is no specific age it can happen. It can happen to anybody.’

Parents of secondary school students who are seeing the play are invited to watch it at the Town Hall on 12 October. To book tickets click here