SandpiperCI buys iQ

The approval of iQ’s acquisition by the Channel Islands Competition and Regulatory Authorities was announced at the end of last week.

The store, which is not an Apple franchise, was founded in 2004 by Tim Evans who went on to open a second store in Guernsey.

SandpiperCI chief executive Tony O’Neill said: ‘We’re delighted with the speed CICRA processed our application to acquire this highly respected local business. iQ and its team have earned a reputation for their excellent products, service and support.’

The acquisition was approved by the competition watchdog within six weeks and Mr O’Neill said that their lack of market share in the tech sector may have contributed to the quick turnaround. He said: ‘We’re intending to build on iQ’s success by investing in additional staff, marketing and resources, particularly around business-to-business areas where we see opportunities for further growth.’

A spokesperson from SandpiperCI added: ‘The planned expansion of the business will create new job roles and no redundancies are expected following the acquisition.’

SandpiperCI’s portfolio already includes Iceland and Marks & Spencer stores, Food Halls, petrol forecourts, clothing shops, fast-food outlets and coffee shops.