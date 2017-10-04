NSPCC hails bravery of victim in historical child abuse case

Mark Loane (48) was jailed for eight years on Monday after being found guilty of six counts of historical indecent assault. The abuse started when the girl was younger than ten but she had kept the trauma bottled up for years until, as an adult, she confronted Loane and recorded the conversation. That evidence was passed to detectives and played a key role in his conviction.

Now the NSPCC has said the case proves that offenders can always be brought to justice, regardless of the length of time that has passed since their crimes.

An NSPCC spokesman said: ‘Loane has rightly been held to account for the years of appalling abuse he carried out on his victim.

‘His shocking behaviour robbed his victim of her childhood and has clearly had an enormous impact on her into adulthood. Loane may have thought he had got away with what he did, but thanks to her bravery, he is now behind bars.

‘It is absolutely right that people who suffered child sexual abuse can seek justice and support no matter how much time has passed since their ordeal.’

In court on Monday, prosecutors used English sentencing guidelines to come to their conclusion that Loane should be jailed for ten years. It follows a case last year in which the Island’s Attorney General submitted that ‘sentences for certain contact sexual offences in Jersey have fallen behind the levels of sentence for such offences in England and Wales’.

The court agreed that Loane’s jail term needed to be longer that other punishments given to similar offenders in the past but sentenced him to eight years. He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for a minimum of ten years, was placed under a restraining order for 15 years and made to pay his victim £50,000 in compensation.

In a statement, a States police spokeswoman said officers will pursue all allegations of sexual abuse, no matter how far in the past.

Advertising

She said: ‘The victim has shown incredible courage in reporting the abuse she suffered to the police and since the initial disclosure has shown strength and commitment in supporting the investigation to its conclusion. The huge emotional impact on the victim is impossible to quantify but without doubt long-lasting. We hope that the sentences handed down today will help her to rebuild her life and gives her some small comfort.’

Any parents who have concerns about suspected child sexual abuse or exploitation can contact the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub on 519000 or the States police Public Protection Unit on 612612.

Victims can also refer themselves to the Island’s sexual assault referral centre Dewberry House by calling 888222.