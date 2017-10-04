Gorst talks to Tories about Island’s post-Brexit future

Chief Minister Ian Gorst is attending the conference, being held in Manchester this week, and has met a number of senior Tory party officials, including Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove, to discuss the Island’s post-Brexit interests.

A spokesman for the States said: ‘Given that this year’s conference season comes during the negotiation period for the UK’s departure from the European Union and following a UK General Election, we believe it is a key, high-profile opportunity to highlight Jersey’s interests with regard to Brexit and the need for these to be taken into account, as well as to build relations with new Parliamentarians.

‘The underlying message is that we are a strong Island community with a diverse range of interests. As a longstanding member of the British family that makes a real contribution to the UK’s economic success, helping to promote and defend the interests of Jersey – particularly in the context of Brexit – is both the UK’s duty on behalf of the Crown and in its interest.’

Senator Gorst’s attendance at the conference is part of the continuing engagement with the UK government during Brexit negotiations. As well as Mr Gove, the Chief Minister has also met Secretary of State at the Ministry of Justice with responsibility for the Crown Dependencies, David Lidington and Secretary of State at the Department for Exiting the European Union, David Davis.