Top travel journalist to speak at event
A WELL-KNOWN travel journalist – who writes for the Independent and the Evening Standard – is due to speak at the Jersey Hospitality Association’s 60th anniversary celebrations next month.
Simon Calder will be the keynote speaker at the event, to be held at the St Brelade’s Bay Hotel on Friday 24 November.
Mr Calder is a well-known visitor to the Channel Islands, having first visited in the 1960s. He now regularly appears on national TV and once a month presents the Global Guru section of the Travel Show on BBC Worldwide, where he answers viewers' travel questions.
He said: ‘I first visited the Channel Islands in 1962 and have returned to Jersey many times since – so I have seen the Island’s appeal to visitors transform over the decades.
‘Jersey’s enticements have become ever more diverse, adventurous and sophisticated, but in today’s hyper-competitive travel market, the need to invest in the future has never been more essential.
‘While celebrating the achievements of members of the JHA over the past six decades, I will also look ahead to the challenges and opportunities of the next 60 years.’
The event will be open to the association’s members and supporters.
