The best hair in the galaxy

Ema Caires, a 17-year-old from St Helier, who is currently training at Highlands College beauty academy, said she was ‘speechless’ when she learned that she had made the shortlist for the National Hairdressers’ Federation ‘Photographic Stylist of the Year’ award – especially as this is her first time entering the competition.

The award, which is an industry-recognised competition, asks entrants to ‘showcase their styling skills and techniques by submitting an image of their work suitable for the front cover of a magazine’.

Miss Caires and her trainer Lisa Collas worked together for a month researching what hairstyle to enter.

They spent most of February looking at different styles and themes online and finally decided on the ‘Princess Leia’ hairstyle made famous in the 1977 sci-fi blockbuster, Starwars. They used ‘large donut-shaped pieces of cardboard’ and extensions, taking over four hours, to create the dramatic look.

After submitting the images in March, both Miss Caires and Mrs Collas were ‘shocked and over the moon’ to find out their image had reached the finals.

Mrs Collas won a National Hairdressers’ Federation competition herself in 1986 with a mad professor-themed entry, which she described as ‘very Eighties’. She added that this year is ‘all about Ema and her amazing achievement’.

Miss Caires is attending the federation’s 75th Anniversary Awards Evening Dinner with her parents on Sunday 19 November held at The Vox Conference Centre in Birmingham, where she will find out whether she is this year’s champion hairdresser.