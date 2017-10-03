States hope to talk their way out of sea lettuce problem

Following numerous failed attempts to save the Island’s shores from the weed the Infrastructure Department, with the support of the Environment Department, decided to invite environmentalists and delegates from overseas to an event focused on dealing with – and potentially benefiting from – sea lettuce.

The conference is due to begin with a welcome message from Infrastructure Minister Eddie Noel and Martin Gautier, who is an assistant director in the department.

Gareth Jeffries from the Société Jersiaise is due to give a brief overview of Jersey’s sea lettuce problem.

The conference is being held in the Grand Jersey Hotel & Spa, overlooking St Aubin’s Bay, which has been plagued by sea lettuce every summer for decades and has the biggest problem with it in the Island.

Previous attempts to rid the bay of the blight have been described by the Infrastructure Department as a ‘logistical nightmare’.

Eleven environmentalists are due to speak on a range of topics over the two days, with the event offering a chance for members of the public to attend between 2 pm to 3.30 pm on 6 October.

Mr Gautier said that they were expecting up to 60 people to attend, including guests and speakers.

‘The aim of the conference is to pool ideas together from affected stake-holders and experts around the world,’ he said.

‘We realised that there was no international platform for discussion on the issue and are hoping the event will lead to a forum where people can come together and debate.’

Planned talks will cover the environmental background of the problem, followed by a talk on ‘different management strategies’.

The second day will explore potential commercial uses of sea lettuce and attempt to form a ‘road map’ to resolve the issues highlighted by the conference.

Jackie Carrel, from the pressure group Save our Shoreline Jersey, said she was disappointed that her group had not received an invitation to attend.

She added that she felt they were excluded from the event as a result of past criticisms they had put to the Infrastructure and Environment departments over their ‘mismanaging of the problem’ and felt the ministers were ‘side-swiping local experts’.

Environment Minister Steve Luce said: ‘We have have faced a lot of criticism on this issue over the years and in the past you could understand why.

‘We hope the public can see an improvement based on the work our departments have done over the last 18 months. We know we have an awful lot to do.’