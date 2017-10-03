New plans to raise rental property standards

Stewart Petrie, director of the Environmental Health Department, said that better regulation of gas safety, as well as stronger minimum safeguards against fires and poisonous gas leaks, will be required in all rental accommodation, if the Public Health and Safety (Rental Dwellings) laws are approved.

The proposed legislation aims to improve the minimum standards of rented properties in Jersey and includes a raft of measures to do so.

Last month, 40-year-old farm worker Michal Juzef Kmuk was killed by a suspected gas explosion in a lodging house in St Clement.

Mr Petrie said that it was still uncertain what caused the explosion that took the Polish national’s life, and that the new laws may not have prevented the tragedy from happening.

But he added that the new legislation would provide added safeguards to all rental accommodation, including staff accommodation like the property where Mr Kmuk lived.

‘It will apply to staff accommodation – private sector and public sector. The measures [for gas safety] are already included in the legislation,’ he said.

‘There will be minimum standards for gas installations and the legislation will require annual gas safety certificates to be produced by landlords.

‘It seems that the accident [involving Mr Kmuk] was due to a gas explosion – whether the new legislation would have stopped it from happening, we don’t know.

‘It could have been a gas leak, in which case it would have been covered by the new certificate, or it could have been that someone left something on, in which case it wouldn’t [have been covered]. We don’t know.’

He added: ‘The other things that will be required [if the new legislation is approved] will be smoke detectors, heat detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.’

If the new laws are approved, it will also pave the way for the Environment Minister to order all landlords in Jersey to be required to register for a compulsory accreditation or licensing scheme.

Mr Petrie added: ‘This will happen if the legislation is approved. We know that the majority of landlords in Jersey are good and we know who most of them are.

‘But there may be some who are not on our radar and we want to make sure we know who they are. It shouldn’t be too onerous for them to register.’

He added that if the legislation was passed, the regulations requiring landlords to join a central register would likely be introduced next year. The new laws are due to be debated on 31 October.