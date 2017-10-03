Advertising
Budget: New tax and help for married couples proposed
LARGE retailers will be taxed, more finance companies charged the ten per cent rate and tax relief for married couples increased, if Budget proposals issued today are passed.
Retail businesses would bear the brunt of the revenue-raising measures as Treasury Minister Alan Maclean seeks approval to tax retail firms earning over £500,000 profit in the Island, which could raise £5.7 million.
Retailers making more than £750,000 will be taxed at a maximum of 20 per cent, with those falling within the £500,000 to £750,000 band set to be taxed on a sliding scale, if the proposals are approved.
And more businesses would fall into the ten per cent band of the Island’s zero-ten corporation tax regime as proposals to redefine what is meant by a financial services company were tabled for approval in a move which is hoped would bring in an additional £3 million.
Meanwhile, married couples would receive an extra £850 of their income tax free – a move which could save 12,000 households an additional £221 on average each year.
Spending plans for £58 million to be invested in the Island’s public services are also outlined in the Budget, which will be debated next month.
The proposed impôts increases in the budget are:
- Unleaded petrol/diesel: 2.5 per cent increase, the equivalent of 0.1p per litre.
- Pint of normal strength beer/cider: 2.5 per cent increase
- Bottle of table wine: 2.5 per cent increase
- Litre of spirits: 2.5 per cent increase
- Packet of 20 king-size cigarettes: 7.5 per cent increase
- 50 grams of hand-rolling tobacco: 10 per cent increase
