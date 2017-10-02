Wi-Fi to be installed on Condor's ferries

The service has been trialled on Condor Liberation this summer and is now due to be rolled out on Condor Rapide and Commodore Clipper.

There are four packages available – a free service that offers 10Mb or 30 minutes’ time and three different 24 hour passes.

Passes cost £4.99 for 100Mb, £9.99 for 200Mb and £19.99 for 500Mb and paid users will receive speeds of 20Mb/s.

The paid service is designed for passengers to be able to work on board and stay in touch with friends by social media and email.

The new services will be introduced on Commodore Clipper and Condor Rapide in October and February respectively once specialist equipment has been installed during the ships' forthcoming dry docks.