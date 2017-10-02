Shoplifter fined

Deborah Paixão Gomes (28), of La Pouquelaye, also admitted assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest on 20 July, after she was caught shoplifting.

Centenier David Webber said that Gomes was spotted on the afternoon of 2 June in Iceland at New Era putting a bottle in her bag.

Gomes walked out of the entrance and straight past the till without making any attempt to pay. When she was stopped in the car park she handed over two bottles of Famous Grouse whisky, two of Smirnoff Red Label vodka and a bottle of Bells whisky.

On 20 July the defendant stole clothes and accessories from two town fashion stores.

She was challenged when she left New Look after she walked out without paying. The estimated value of all of the items recovered was £500.

When the police arrived, the Centenier said that she resisted arrest by kicking out at a police officer. He added that she attempted to ‘back-heel’ the officer and was abusive to him, kicking back at him during the arrest. The court heard that she also tried to dig her nails into his hands.

Gomes said that she could not remember what had happened and that she had been drunk at the time of the offences.

Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris told the defendant: ‘Doing silly things when you are drunk is not sensible. Fortunately, everything was recovered but it is still illegal. Clearly you have a poor record, especially for shoplifting.’

By committing the latest offences Gomes was in breach of a 12-month binding over order imposed last November, after she admitted assaults on three different police officers and a drugs offence. She committed those offences on 12 August last year.

Mr Harris said that the order should stay in place and imposed no separate penalty for the breach.