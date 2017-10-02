Race against the clock for Care Inquiry’s eight points

Eight core recommendations were put forward by the inquiry to improve the provision of care for children and young people in the Island.

And Chief Minister Ian Gorst has said that the groundwork needs to be laid before the election in May to avoid derailing bringing the recommendations into force.

He added that the Assembly faces a race against the clock to make progress on the report, and said that rushing through some of the key changes would be better than doing nothing.

Senator Gorst has now pledged to do all he can to bring the recommendations into force in full. He said: ‘Making some of the changes that the inquiry report says are needed will take a long time. They are not just things that can happen over the course of a few months.

‘I think once we have got a certain momentum then we will be able to ensure that delivery is done so we can’t wait as we might normally do and think “well we’re six months away from an election so we will all take it easy” – actually it is the reverse.

‘We need to make sure we make good progress so that whatever happens in the election it [the report] doesn’t fall back and not happen like has happened in the case of so many reports in the past.’

Traditionally, the final few months of a States term sees few changes being made with Members turning their attention to campaigning and decisions often being left to the new Assembly.

The inquiry released its damning report earlier this year, criticising how the States has looked after children in care and left them exposed to abuse for decades.

When asked whether the time constraints meant that the recommendations would get rushed through without adequate consideration, Senator Gorst added: ‘You could say there is that danger. I would prefer that to the danger of just putting it on the shelf and not doing anything.’

One of the core recommendations put forward by the inquiry was to appoint a children’s commissioner to champion the rights of all children and young people. The recruitment process for the £100,000 a year job has begun.