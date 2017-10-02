Housing development scheme rejected

Environment Minister Steve Luce agreed with the conclusions of independent planning inspector Jonathan King that Antler Property CI Ltd’s plans for the Samuel Le Riche House site in Plat Douet Road were inappropriate for a number of reasons, all of which relate to over-development.

The company had proposed building 17 one-bedroom and 20 two-bedroom units with parking and landscaping.

In the conclusion of his report to the minister, Mr King says that while the principle of residential development on the site is not in dispute the development as proposed is not acceptable for various reasons, all of which relate in varying degrees to over development.

He says: ‘The proposed building and a proportion of the parking provision would occupy very nearly all of the site, up to five storeys in height. As a consequence, the building would be out of scale with the existing development in Plat Douet Road, characterised as it is by mostly modestly proportioned housing.

‘Situated very close to the road frontage and extending a considerable way behind, it would dominate the street scene physically and visually. There would be little or no possibility of incorporating any meaningful landscaping that would assist in integrating the development into its setting; reducing its impact; or creating attractive living conditions for future occupiers.’

And he adds that the amenity space provided by the proposed balconies would not be sufficient and there would be no outside space on which to provide more.

He says: ‘The living conditions of future occupiers would be further compromised by the building being entirely surrounded by roadways, including those serving commercial premises to the rear which are used by vehicles capable, in my view, of causing noise and disturbance at close quarters.

‘Further, the proximity of the building to the roadside would increase the potential for overlooking of nearby residential properties at close range.’