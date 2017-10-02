Guernsey midwives struck off after deaths

Lisa Granville was found guilty of failing to properly investigate the death of a baby during pregnancy in 2012.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council found the death of a second baby two years later ‘may have been prevented’ had she properly investigated the standard of midwifery in the first case.

It ruled Ms Granville had ‘significantly departed’ from acceptable nursing standards and her practice was deemed impaired on grounds of public interest and public protection.

Granville’s colleague, Tuija Roussel, was also struck off after being charged with ‘significant misconduct’, while a third midwife, Antonia Manousaki, was handed a 12-month suspension order after her fitness to practice was also found to be impaired.

The panel heard that the babies’ heartbeats were not properly monitored and there was improper use of the drug Syntocinon, which can speed up labour but increases the baby’s heartbeat.

The hearing had been told that consultants were not called before either woman was given Syntocinon.

Ms Granville had admitted failing to identify inadequate midwifery care in relation to the administration of Syntocinon and the management of the CTG trace, which monitors the foetal heartbeat.

Following the second death, midwives from Jersey provided round-the-clock supervisory support to their Guernsey colleagues while an investigation was carried out by the Sarnians’ Health Department.