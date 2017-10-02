GPs to be able to order hospital tests electronically

Jason Turner, director of financial information for the Health Department, said that GPs will soon be able to electronically order tests, such as X-rays, from the Hospital – a move he says will greatly increase the efficiency of treatment.

The delivery of the programme is an aim of the Digital Health Strategy, which was launched earlier this year by the Health Department, the Jersey Primary Care Board and Digital Jersey.

The initiative proposes to create electronic access to medical records for all Health staff, including GPs and paramedics, over the next few years.

Mr Turner said that when the first phase of the project is rolled out ‘early next year’ it will allow GP and hospital IT systems to communicate for the first time.

‘The initial project is around sharing data on diagnostics tests – pathology and radiology,’ he said.

‘The work is well underway with some of our technology partners, involving some of our senior clinicians and that is due to start delivering early next year.

‘At that point some GP practices will be able to request their diagnostic tests electronically and the results will be delivered to them electronically. That will be the first the time that hospital systems and GP systems communicate together.’

Adrian Byrne, director of informatics at University Hospital Southampton, who visited the Island for the Future Health Technology Summit last week, said that the ‘real benefits’ of the development would be the increased speed and accuracy of the testing process.