UPDATE: Man charged with attempted murder appears in court

Darren McKeegans (27) was arrested on Sunday after a 19-year-old was allegedly seriously assaulted in a flat near the Robin Hood junction in St Helier at about 6.30 am. Another youth was also injured.

The more seriously injured alleged victim was still in hospital today.

Mr McKeegans, for whom no local address was given but who is a native of Bellshill, Lanarkshire, is alleged to have committed the offence at a flat in Leslie Sinel Close on Rouge Bouillon.

Mr McKeegans, who the court heard had lived in the Island for two years, has been charged with attempting to murder the 19-year-old and committing a grave and criminal assault on the other youth.

He was told that the case is to be sent to the Royal Court.

The case has been adjourned until Monday 16 October with the date of a committal hearing scheduled for 13 November.

No bail application was made.