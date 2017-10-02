Couple jailed for cocaine smuggling plot

University graduate Steven Baker (27) and his partner of seven years Emma Lynch (29) were today jailed for seven years and five years respectively by the Royal Court’s Superior Number, which convenes only for the most serious cases.

The court heard the pair had agreed to smuggle the class A drug, worth up to £16,500, to help Baker pay off debts to drug dealers and loan sharks in Liverpool who were threatening him and his family.

A mobile phone seized from the defendant found a text message that the Crown said showed the pair were being paid £500 to bring drugs to Jersey.

The message, which was sent five days before their arrest, read: ‘5ton for travel and digs and 4 fours on boat mate.’

The defendants were stopped by Customs officers as they drove off Condor Liberation on Saturday 1 July.

Cocaine swab tests found traces of the drug on their steering wheel. They both later admitted to having drugs hidden internally.

Baker and Lynch, who have two children, both pleaded guilty to a single joint charge of being involved in the importation of a controlled drug.