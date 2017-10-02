Businessman jailed for indecently assaulting young girl

The 48-year-old was convicted of six counts of indecent assault following a trial in the Royal Court in July.

He was today jailed and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years.

Loane was also ordered to pay his victim £50,000 in compensation or face another 12 months in jail.

During the trial, jurors heard how Loane, the founder of IT firm C5 Alliance, sexually abused his 'terrified' victim, who did not tell anyone for years.

He was eventually caught when his victim confronted him years later and secretly recorded the conversation.

During the exchange, Loane denied abusing the woman when she was young, but admitted looking at her inappropriately.

He later resigned from C5 after being charged with the offences.