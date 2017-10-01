Advertising
Was fatal crash plane airworthy?
JUDGES investigating a fatal plane crash, which claimed the life of an Islander, are examining whether the jet was airworthy, it has been reported.
EgyptAir flight MS804 plunged into the Mediterranean while en route from Paris to Cairo in May last year. All 66 passengers – including father-of-two Jersey resident Richard Osman – were killed.
Numerous theories over what caused the accident have been put forward, including terrorism and the possibility that mobile devices belonging to the co-pilot may have started a fire after being plugged into an incorrect socket.
Now, French newspaper Le Parisien is reporting that three Paris-based judges investigating the crash have appointed experts to compile a report on the maintenance of the aircraft.
It follows claims that the jet had sent out a number of electrical alerts during a flight earlier in the day. The judges also want to establish whether pre-flight checks had been undertaken correctly and ultimately whether the jet was in a fit state to fly, according to reports.
The investigation, which is being led by both French and Egyptian authorities, has focussed on a number of theories.
There has been speculation that a bomb had brought down the jet, after traces of explosives were reportedly found on some passengers. This theory has since been disputed by various commentators.
And earlier this year a number of French newspapers reported that the co-pilot’s iPhone 6S and iPad Mini 4 may have overheated and caught fire after being plugged into a socket in the cockpit.
