Was fatal crash plane airworthy?

EgyptAir flight MS804 plunged into the Mediterranean while en route from Paris to Cairo in May last year. All 66 passengers – including father-of-two Jersey resident Richard Osman – were killed.

Numerous theories over what caused the accident have been put forward, including terrorism and the possibility that mobile devices belonging to the co-pilot may have started a fire after being plugged into an incorrect socket.

Now, French newspaper Le Parisien is reporting that three Paris-based judges investigating the crash have appointed experts to compile a report on the maintenance of the aircraft.

It follows claims that the jet had sent out a number of electrical alerts during a flight earlier in the day. The judges also want to establish whether pre-flight checks had been undertaken correctly and ultimately whether the jet was in a fit state to fly, according to reports.

The investigation, which is being led by both French and Egyptian authorities, has focussed on a number of theories.

There has been speculation that a bomb had brought down the jet, after traces of explosives were reportedly found on some passengers. This theory has since been disputed by various commentators.

And earlier this year a number of French newspapers reported that the co-pilot’s iPhone 6S and iPad Mini 4 may have overheated and caught fire after being plugged into a socket in the cockpit.