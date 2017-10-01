Parish hopes to help young families buy first homes

To gauge demand for discounted first-time-buyer homes, the parish sent out a letter in the recent parish magazine inviting young people with links to the parish to register an interest.

‘I am often approached by families with parish connections who would love to stay in St Ouen but cannot do so due to the shortage of affordable homes,’ Constable Michael Paddock said.

‘Many families are resigning themselves to being unable to own their own home or even deciding to leave the Island. We hope that an appropriate development in the parish will go some way to meeting this need.’

St Ouen Deputy Richard Renouf is also backing the proposal.

‘Today, the Island desperately needs to provide affordable homes for a younger generation and it is right that St Ouen should consider how it can play its part,’ he said.

If there is sufficient interest in a scheme to build affordable homes, Mr Paddock says potential sites would be identified and parishioners would be consulted and asked to approve the scheme at a parish assembly. The homes would only be allocated once planning approval was forthcoming, he added, and the development could include homes for the over-55s, as there already was a waiting list for such accommodation.

Mr Paddock says the intention was to offer homes which would be in shared ownership with the parish, but could only be resold to other first-time buyers.

St Ouen was behind four ‘village-style’ housing schemes in the 1970s and 80s that delivered affordable homes for young couples and families from the parish. Other parishes, including St Peter and St John, followed the example.

An affordable housing development for young parishioners has recently been completed in Trinity, and St Martin Housing Association is pressing ahead with a similar scheme after Planning rejected its initial plans earlier this year.

St Peter parishioners last year approved a proposal for first-time-buyer parish homes in a field between St George’s School and the 20 mph zone but a formal planning application has yet to be submitted.

Islanders with St Ouen connections who want to register an interest in the scheme must complete and return as application form that can be downloaded from www.parish.gov.je/St Ouen or collected from the parish hall.